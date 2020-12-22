Oakland

Bicyclist Injured in East Oakland Hit-and-Run

By Bay City News

bike lanes
Getty Images

A hit-and-run collision in East Oakland on Monday evening left a bicyclist critically injured, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:18 p.m. to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist at 84th Avenue and Holly Street and arrived to find an Oakland man who had been hit.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the stop sign at 84th and Holly and struck the bicyclist, then fled after the collision.

No details about the driver or vehicle were immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

