East Bay residents give back by donating blood on MLK Day

A major part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. legacy is service to others, and that was certainly the message at an East Bay event Monday.

People were being asked to serve others by rolling up their sleeves to help address a national blood shortage.

“A great man and one that is worth remembering and continuing to think about service to others for,” said Samuel Grijalva.

He spent the holiday honoring Dr. King Jr. in a much-needed way. He’s tapping into the spirit of service by giving the gift of life.

“It's something I can give something I can do. I am blessed with the health and ability to be able to give, so I think it’s a responsibility that I want to do,” he said. “It’s a wonderful way to serve your neighbors to serve the community to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King.”

Oakland city Councilmember Dan Kalb teamed up with the American Red Cross to organize an MLK blood drive and the need couldn’t be greater. The Red Cross recently declared an emergency blood shortage -- they say blood donations have hit a 20-year low.

“If there’s not enough blood out there, people will not survive,” said Kalb. “So if you’re eligible and can donate blood, you are literally, literally saving somebody’s life. And there’s nothing more important than that.”

“I know I’m helping somebody and I’ve been in a position where I’ve needed help and I know I’m helping somebody too, so it really feels good to know you’re helping somebody who is in a really tough spot,” said blood donor Jim Freschi.

Those who signed up say it feels good to be able to help fill such a critical need.

“There's a lot of things you’re not sure what you can help the world but that’s one where I know that I can,” said donor Tina Clark.

“It saves lives. It doesn’t cost you anything, it takes maybe 20 minutes out of your day. It doesn't hurt that people here are really nice and professional,” said donor Hana Hayashi.

Some say they plan to make it an MLK day tradition, a small way to make a big difference.

“Martin Luther King was very much into having community involvement and people doing things for the community and giving blood is one of them,” said blood donor Marcus Pun.

“I think today is a good reminder of what it is to serve the community, what it is to think about others outside of yourself and how to give more when you can,” said Grijalva.