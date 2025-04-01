Rain brings blooming wildflowers to Mount Diablo

Winter showers bring spring flowers.
Wildflowers are in bloom in Mount Diablo. NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger flew overhead Monday and bursts of yellow flowers were spotted against the green hilltops.
Park officials are calling it one of the best wildflower seasons in 20 years, thanks to all the rain we got.
They say there are more than 150 species of wildflowers blooming in the area right now.
