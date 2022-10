This wasn't a routine service call for the Livermore Police Department.

Officers on Monday responded to reports of a 6-foot-long boa constrictor in the road along the 1100 block of Big Basin Road, the department said.

Officers were able to determine that the snake belonged to a resident in the neighborhood. They later scooped it up and safely reunited it with its owner.

