Bobcat Spotted at Ohlone College in Fremont

By Bay City News

A bobcat was spotted walking around Ohlone College in Fremont's Mission San Jose District late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the college's police department. 

The bobcat was seen around 5 p.m. near the tennis courts on the southern edge of Ohlone's Fremont campus.

Police are asking students and hikers to not approach the bobcat and to be aware of surroundings when walking on campus. 

The Fremont campus is located in the city's Mission San Jose foothills along Mission Boulevard, just south of Interstate 680.

