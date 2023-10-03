Fremont

Bodies of man and woman pulled from waterway in Fremont

By Bay City News

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a Fremont waterway Sunday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a riverbed near the 1300 block of Old Canyon Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report of two dead bodies.

A man and a woman were retrieved from the water, but no identification for either person was located, the sheriff's office said.

The cause and manner of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner and this is an ongoing investigation.

