A body was found in the Antioch marina on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers received a call at around 3:45 p.m. from a man who said he saw a body lying face down in the water while he was out in a small canoe.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and upon arrival, began the recovery process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.