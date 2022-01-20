Fremont

Body Found in Fremont Area: Sheriff

A body was found in the Fremont area, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said late Thursday.

The discovery comes while authorities were searching the same area for Michael Odell, a missing 27-year-old Stanford nurse who left his job mid-shift earlier this week and has not been seen since.

Crews and volunteers are focusing their efforts not far from where the CHP found Odell’s car near the Dumbarton Bridge in Fremont.

Meanwhile, the body found late Thursday has been recovered by the coroner. Officials did not provide any details as to who the body belonged to.

This article tagged under:

FremontAlameda County Sheriff's Office
