Oakland International Airport

Bomb Scare Shuts Down Terminal at Oakland Airport Sunday Afternoon

By NBC Bay Area staff

San-Diego-Airport-generic-Terminal-2-2018
NBC 7

People at Oakland International Airport suffered through a bomb scare Sunday afternoon after a man angry with an international air carrier threw his bag at employees, claiming it contained a bomb, Almeda County Sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called to the scene and terminal one was shut down for multiple hours.

The man was taken into custody, authorities confirmed.

It is not clear who the man is or where he’s from, but a sheriff’s department spokesperson called him a “very serious threat.”

Oakland International Airport
