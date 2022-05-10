Bond Measure to Improve Schools on Ballot on June 7 Primary

Alameda residents will decide in the June 7 primary whether to approve the sale of $298 million in bonds for improvements to schools in the Alameda Unified School District, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

The money would go toward updating technology, classrooms, math and science labs and college and career training centers. It would also be used to improve accessibility, earthquake safety, school safety, plumbing systems, and allow the district to renovate, acquire or construct classrooms or facilities.

The bond measure would raise about $14.7 million each year. While the bonds are outstanding, homeowners would have to pay about $45 per $100,000 in assessed property value. That would increase to a maximum amount of $55 in 2037-38, according to the school district.

Fifty-five percent of votes cast June 7 are needed to pass the measure, titled Measure B.

Measure B continues the work started under Measure I, which was approved by voters in 2014.

District officials said they received positive feedback on the improvements made through Measure I and Measure B will provide money for phase II of the improvements.