Hayward

15-year-old boy dead, 13-year-old critically injured in Hayward shooting

By Bay City News

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured another teenager early Wednesday morning in Hayward.

Hayward police said that around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were alerted to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Second Street. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 15-year-old resident of Rodeo in Contra Costa County.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers learned there was another shooting victim who went to a local hospital for treatment. He was identified as a 13-year-old Hayward boy.

Police said he is considered to be in critical but stable condition.

No one is in custody yet in connection with the shooting, according to police.

It's Hayward's fifth homicide this year, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 510-293-7176 and refer to case no. 2024-35095.

