Boy Scouts trailer stolen from San Ramon church parking lot

Police are looking for the thieves who stole from an East Bay Boy Scouts troop on Thanksgiving weekend.

Troop leaders said their trailer, filled with camping equipment like tents, stoves and cookware, was taken from the parking lot of Church of the Valley in San Ramon.

The troop master says this means they have lost everything needed to continue their camping program which is at the core of the Boy Scout experience.

"I have to spend a lot of time rebuilding the gear, even well-funded means, instead of just using it, we have to go shopping and assemble .. it's also an opportunity to grow and rebuild," said Xeno Rasmusson, troop master.

Everything in the trailer was worth about $15,000