San Ramon

Boy Scouts trailer stolen from San Ramon church parking lot

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for the thieves who stole from an East Bay Boy Scouts troop on Thanksgiving weekend.

Troop leaders said their trailer, filled with camping equipment like tents, stoves and cookware, was taken from the parking lot of Church of the Valley in San Ramon.

The troop master says this means they have lost everything needed to continue their camping program which is at the core of the Boy Scout experience.

"I have to spend a lot of time rebuilding the gear, even well-funded means, instead of just using it, we have to go shopping and assemble .. it's also an opportunity to grow and rebuild," said Xeno Rasmusson, troop master.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Everything in the trailer was worth about $15,000

This article tagged under:

San Ramonboy scouts of america
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us