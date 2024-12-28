Burglars ram car into San Leandro GameStop

Burglars rammed their car into a San Leandro GameStop store Friday morning.
The break-in happened at about 6 a.m. at the location on East 14th Street.
Police said the suspects crashed the car into the front of the building, and they reportedly tried to use a cutting tool to steal other items from a secured room.
No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.
It wasn't immediately known how much merchandise was taken.
