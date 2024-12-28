San Leandro

Burglars ram car into San Leandro GameStop

By NBC Bay Area staff

Burglars rammed their car into a San Leandro GameStop store Friday morning.

The break-in happened at about 6 a.m. at the location on East 14th Street.

Police said the suspects crashed the car into the front of the building, and they reportedly tried to use a cutting tool to steal other items from a secured room.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately known how much merchandise was taken.

