Brentwood City Council shuts down proposal to build a Popeyes

A proposal to build a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen fast food restaurant in Brentwood has been shut down by the city council.

Councilmembers rejected the proposal, citing that the city already has more than its share of fast food spots.

"We just can't be putting fast food in an area, oversaturating it, and making it the only thing we have available," said Jovita Mendoza, a council member.

The move came after the planning commission had approved the proposal.

Sunny Ghai, the franchisee, said he is outraged at the city's decision after he spent upwards of $150,000 on plans alone. The project would have cost $3 million and was set to break ground in a few months.

"Because we are fried chicken, maybe they don't like fried chicken… Maybe some of those city council members don't like fried chicken and don't want to go there," Ghai said.

Ghai added he plans to sue the city and won't give up on opening the establishment.

Residents said the East Brentwood-located shopping center could use an upgrade, and they should be able to decide for themselves what's healthy.

"I think they should reconsider it, and I think it would be good for Brentwood," said Edgar Brown, a resident. "I've been here for over ten years, and the growth is slow, so they should think about it."