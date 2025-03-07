Costco opens new location in Brentwood

Excitement was high in Brentwood Friday morning as the community celebrated the opening of a new Costco.

The warehouse and 32-pump gas station is located at Lone Tree Plaza Drive and Heidorn Ranch Road on the border of Antioch and Brentwood.

A grand opening ceremony was held at 7 a.m.

Antioch police said the grand opening would likely clog traffic in the area. Officials advised people to use the Sand Creek Road exit off Highway 4 for easier access.

This marks the fifth Costco location in Contra Costa County, with stores already in Antioch, Richmond, Danville and Concord.