Preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Brentwood

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Brentwood Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor follows a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Brentwood late Thursday evening.

Friday's earthquake was reported at 2:46 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.



