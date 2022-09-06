Contra Costa County Residents, Business Owners Worried About Record Temperatures

As the extended heat wave continues, Contra Costa County cities are still experiencing some of the hottest temperatures in the Bay Area.

One of those cities is Brentwood, where the heat has been a challenge for both residents and business owners.

Mother Rachel Reposa told NBC Bay Area her kids needed to burn off some energy, but keeping them safe during the heat wave is her number one priority.

"We're only going to be out here for another half hour, be at home by the afternoon and relax," she said as her kids enjoyed water installations.

Temperatures in some parts of the city were above 113 degrees, a kind of heat that is downright dangerous.

Some people such as city workers, had no choice but to face the heat.

Dr. Sergio Acuyo is the hospital director at Contra Costa Regional Medical and explained that when it's really hot outside, you can't overstate the importance of staying hydrated and if possible, get outdoors earlier.

"The hottest times of the day are between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.," he said.

Oscar Olivera owns La Fuente Mexican Restaurant and said he had never seen heat like this.

His outdoor patio was noticeable empty and said the heat is keeping many customers away.

But he remains optimistic.

"We all live in these hard times. Let's hope it goes by quick and continue doing business as usual," he said.