Brentwood Ice Rink Shut Down After Vandalism Ruins Ice

By Marianne Favro

A popular ice rink in Brentwood was forced to close Saturday after vandals opened a valve on the chiller, causing the ice to melt.

Running a seasonal ice rink in downtown Brentwood had been Tom Gregory’s dream, but the Brentwood native arrived Saturday to find water running down the street—at the worst possible timing. Not only did Gregory have back-to-back birthday parties scheduled throughout the day, but the town’s parade was scheduled to make a stop at the ice rink Saturday night. Typically, this is the business’s busiest night of the year, with an expected 4,000 customers.

“It’s complete horror,” Gregory said. “This was supposed to be our busiest day. We had people lined up here at 9 a.m. to use the rink, and we had birthday parties scheduled back to back.”

Gregory said that he may not be able to open until Tuesday or Wednesday—but if he has to buy entirely new equipment, which could cost $200,000, he won’t be able to afford to open at all.

Gregory said Friday night a customer stole a pair of skates, and police are investigating whether that might be the same person involved with the vandalism.

