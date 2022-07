Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the Altamont Pass in Livermore Tuesday evening.

Flames have consumed at least 50 acres in the area of Interstate 580 and Flynn Road North, Cal Fire said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Working Vegetation Fire EB 580/N Flynn, Batt 3 reporting 50-70 Acre Fire, wind driven potential for 120 Acres. Crews en route. Avoid the area. @calfireSCU @LPFDFirefighter pic.twitter.com/kpW3FcSBFm — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 20, 2022

