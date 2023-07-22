Alameda County

Brush fire burning near Interstate 580 through Altamont Pass

One westbound lane is closed due to the fire, and motorists should proceed with caution

By Bay City News

Alameda County FD

Firefighters on Saturday were battling a 75-acre fire along Interstate 580 at Grant Line Road on the Altamont Pass, the Alameda County Fire Department reported Saturday morning.

At least one westbound lane of I-580 was closed due to the fire. The California Highway Patrol was advising motorists on that side of the Altamont to proceed with caution.

The CHP also said it is investigating several fires over an 8-mile stretch in the area as possible arson incidents.

Anyone with information should call CHP Dublin at (707) 641-8300.

