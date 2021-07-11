Diablo Fire Burns 40 Acres Near Byron

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire Sunday morning in the Byron area that has burned about 40 acres, Cal Fire said.

The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Vasco Road, on the border of Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

#DiabloFire @calfireSCU on Vasco Rd and Camino Diablo Rd in the Byron area is still reported at 30-40 acres plus, moderate rate of spread, wind driven, no structure threat per CAL FIRE Copter 106 at scene. Lots of fire resources in the area, please avoid Vasco Rd. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/2mh0zGA8e8 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 11, 2021

The California Highway Patrol closed Vasco Road at Camino Diablo to due to heavy smoke from the blaze and issued a Sig-Alert for the area.

Cal Fire is responding with air and ground crews, according to a post on social media.

#DiabloFire on Vasco Rd and Camino Diablo Rd in the Byron area is still reported at 30-40 acres plus, moderate rate of spread, wind driven, no structure threat per CAL FIRE Copter 106 at scene. Lots of fire resources in the area, please avoid Vasco Rd. @KCBSAMFMTraffic pic.twitter.com/wfZZJYldY2 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 11, 2021

Information about containment or how the fire was sparked was not immediately available.