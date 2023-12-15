Car fire causes three-alarm brush fire in Pittsburg

Crews contained a three-alarm, wind-driven brush fire in Pittsburg early Friday morning, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

At about 1:50 a.m., firefighters responded to a car fire that spread to a hillside on Bailey Road in Pittsburg, ConFire said. The blaze had burned about 50 acres as of 4 a.m.

Crews managed to contain the fire by about 4:30 a.m. with no structures involved, fire officials said.

Bailey Road between Bay Point and Concord was shut down in both directions, and fire officials advised the public to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cal Fire and Contra Costa Fire were working jointly to battle the fire, and crews were expected to remain in the area to monitor the blaze.