Brush Fires Threaten Homes in the East Bay: Firefighters

Firefighters are battling two brush fires threatening homes in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon.
A fire near San Elijo Court in Antioch was threatening homes along Palomar Court around 2 p.m. Firefighters got the upper hand on the flames around 2:20 p.m. but remain on the scene to protect the homes in the area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
Firefighters reported a second fire burning near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point around 2:30 p.m.
No evacuation orders have been placed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.