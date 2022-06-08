Brush Fires Threaten Homes in the East Bay: Firefighters

Firefighters are battling two brush fires threatening homes in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon.

A fire near San Elijo Court in Antioch was threatening homes along Palomar Court around 2 p.m. Firefighters got the upper hand on the flames around 2:20 p.m. but remain on the scene to protect the homes in the area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters reported a second fire burning near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point around 2:30 p.m.

No evacuation orders have been placed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Con Fire reports Elijo Court fire, Antioch, forward progress stopped at 2:22 p.m. Crews working to protect homes along Palomar Ct. and contain blaze. Another fire burning near Mallard Slough Rd., Bay Point. Conditions very dangerous, report all fires immediately to 911. #elijoic pic.twitter.com/Lsy2OrgIsQ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 8, 2022