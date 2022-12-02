Pleasanton

Annual Volunteer Event Churns Out Hundreds of Kids' Bikes for Christmas

By NBC Bay Area staff

Local volunteers are gearing up for the seventh annual Big Bike Build in the East Bay to help deliver bicycles to kids in underserved communities this Christmas.

Storage business UNITS of East Bay and nonprofit Kids Bike Lane are teaming up Saturday to build hundreds of bikes at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

The bikes will then be distributed to organizations throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties that will get the bicycles to underserved children in time for Christmas.

This article tagged under:

PleasantonAlameda CountyContra Costa CountyChristmas
