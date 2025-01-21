Berkeley

Police investigate burglary at California Memorial Stadium

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred inside UC Berkeley's California Memorial Stadium early Sunday morning.

According to police, it took place around 4:15 a.m. Surveillance footage reportedly caught a male with a light complexion prowling multiple locations at the stadium before forcing entry into a storage room and stealing items from inside.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police said the unidentified male left the stadium shortly afterward, westbound towards Piedmont Avenue.

Authorities released photos showing the suspect appeared to be clad in a brown or dark green hoodie, and light brown or khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact police at (510) 642-6760 or lmatthews@berkeley.edu

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BerkeleyUC Berkeley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us