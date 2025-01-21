Police investigate burglary at California Memorial Stadium

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred inside UC Berkeley's California Memorial Stadium early Sunday morning.

According to police, it took place around 4:15 a.m. Surveillance footage reportedly caught a male with a light complexion prowling multiple locations at the stadium before forcing entry into a storage room and stealing items from inside.

Police said the unidentified male left the stadium shortly afterward, westbound towards Piedmont Avenue.

Authorities released photos showing the suspect appeared to be clad in a brown or dark green hoodie, and light brown or khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact police at (510) 642-6760 or lmatthews@berkeley.edu