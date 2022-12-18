Byron

Several People Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Byron Highway

By NBC Bay Area staff

mesarollover_1200x675_1195003459896.jpg

Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Byron Highway Sunday afternoon.

The incident involving three cars were was reported around 3 p.m.

One of the cars caught on fire and several people were injured, including a baby.

First responders said they could not send a medivac to the victims because it was too foggy to lift off, so ambulances were sent instead.

One person was critically injured.

The infant was rushed to Oakland's Children's Hospital with moderate injuries.

