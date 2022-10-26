Woman Arrested in Oakland in Connection With Boy Found Dead in Suitcase in Rural Indiana

A grim and heartbreaking discovery in rural Indiana led to an arrest in the Bay Area.

A 5-year-old boy’s body was found in a suitcase a couple of months ago and police said they made an arrest in Oakland.

Cairo Jordan, from Atlanta, Georgia, was discovered dead in a Las Vegas-themed suitcase in the woods in rural southern Indiana in April.

On Oct. 19, police arrested Dawn Coleman in Oakland off Grand Avenue by San Francisco police.

Police are still looking to arrest Cairo’s own mother Dejuane Anderson, who is still on the run.

“We desperately want the public’s help in finding her and bringing her to justice,” said Sergeant Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police.

The department said the nature of Anderson and Coleman’s relationship is unclear, but their fingerprints were found on that distinct suitcase and also trash bags.

Their cell phones were also tracked to that same area just a couple of days before Cairo’s body was found.

Court records indicate Cairo’s mother posted on social media that she believed her 5-year-old son was possessed by a demon.

The autopsy for Cairo found no visible injuries and listed the cause of death as an electrolyte imbalance, causing viral gastroenteritis -- more commonly called the stomach flu.

“This whole case is all about justice for Cairo, that’s the only thing this case has ever been about,” said Huls.

Police said the boy’s mother was last in the Los Angeles-area, but they said she has traveled to several locations on the west coast – including San Francisco.