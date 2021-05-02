wildfire preparedness

Cal Fire to Hold Wildfire Preparedness Event in Orinda

By Bay City News

Cal Fire will host a wildfire preparedness event this week in Orinda near the San Pablo Reservoir to urge communities to take a hands-on approach to fire safety.

The event in Orinda at 11:30 a.m. Monday is one of three that Cal Fire has planned around the state this week as part of Wildfire Preparedness Week.

The Orinda location, at 500 San Pablo Dam Road on East Bay Municipal Utility District property, has visible tree mortality that will underscore the need for wildfire safety, officials said.

U.S. Forest Service, Cal OES, along with local, state and federal officials will be on hand for the event.

