Cal Shakes theater closing for good after 50 years

The curtain is closing for good on the historic Cal Shakes theater company, which has been entertaining summer audiences for 50 years at its outside amphitheater in Orinda.

On the company's official website, the executive director says the group has no choice but to suspend operations, begin layoffs and take steps towards what will be a complete shutdown.

The company cited long-term financial woes.

Some of the artists who got their start at Cal Shakes include Mahershela Ali, Zendaya and Colman Domingo.

Zendaya made a $100,000 donation to the theater company earlier this year.