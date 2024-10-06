Cal student from Livermore makes $100K winning field goal on ESPN's ‘College GameDay'

A college student from Livermore stunned the sporting world Saturday as he won a $100,000 field goal challenge as part of ESPN's "College GameDay" festivities at the University of California, Berkeley.

Many fans at the Cal-Miami football game recognized Daniel Villaseñor. They rushed up to him to praise him and take selfies.

The UC Berkeley Sophomore Civil Engineering Major arrived at campus after 11 p.m. Friday night for a chance to stand in "the pit" for ESPN's College GameDay on campus Saturday morning. This was the first time the program was broadcast from the Cal Campus.

"So I thought I would bring my most comfortable shoes, my Vans," said Villaseñor who was sporting laceless, checkered Vans.

Villaseñor entered into a raffle to kick a field goal for $75,000 in prize money. To his shock, he was selected.

Villaseñor said he plays soccer but has only kicked football a couple of times before.

He lined up for the kick in his Vans but kicked the ball too far to the right.

Then, the hosts gave Villaseñor a second chance, this time upping the prize money offer to $100,000. Host Pat McAffee also offered to increase the total amount he would donate for Hurricane Helene relief efforts to $600,000 if Villaseñor could make the field goal.

On his second attempt at the kick, Villaseñor recalls, "I re-did my steps, and I was super locked in and focused, and I was able to make it."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On television, Villaseñor was captured joyfully celebrating the successful kick.

"I was crazy excited; I was jumping up and down screaming; something like that has never happened to me before," he said.

Still wearing his Vans, Villaseñor joined his family, who came out from Livermore to watch the big game against Miami. Villaseñor grew up in Livermore and is a graduate of Livermore High School.

He said he hadn't decided yet what to do with the prize money.

"I have no idea, a lot of fast food probably, probably some tuition and helping out with my family," he said.

Villaseñor said he is thrilled to experience this memory while supporting the team he has cheered on since childhood.