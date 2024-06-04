Vehicle fire inside Caldecott Tunnel shuts down eastbound traffic

Eastbound Highway 24 is closed at the Caldecott Tunnel due to a vehicle fire in one of the bores, Caltrans said Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was on fire inside Bore #2, Caltrans said. Bore #1 was being used to clear Bore #2 traffic.
It's unclear when the eastbound direction will reopen.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
