Oakland

Vehicle fire inside Caldecott Tunnel shuts down eastbound traffic

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eastbound Highway 24 is closed at the Caldecott Tunnel due to a vehicle fire in one of the bores, Caltrans said Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was on fire inside Bore #2, Caltrans said. Bore #1 was being used to clear Bore #2 traffic.

It's unclear when the eastbound direction will reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

