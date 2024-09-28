Car collision closes multiple I-580 lanes in Oakland

Some westbound lanes of I-580 east of Lakeshore in Oakland are blocked due to a traffic collision.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash is expected to be cleared within 40 minutes. Currently, only two lanes are open, as a tow truck attempts to clear the collision.
The CHP is advising people to use alternate routes.
The department added that it was a solo vehicle accident with reported injuries.
