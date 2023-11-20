Hayward

Police look for thieves that broke into dealership in Hayward

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for thieves that broke into a used car dealership in Hayward Sunday morning.

Surveillance video caught the moment suspects went into City Motors on Mission Boulevard and stole four cars.

Investigators say the thieves used an ax to break open a lockbox filled with keys, then started driving off with the cars.

Police say one suspect drove a Mercedes wagon, worth more than $100,000 right through the front glass door.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us