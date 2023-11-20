Police look for thieves that broke into dealership in Hayward

Police are looking for thieves that broke into a used car dealership in Hayward Sunday morning.
Surveillance video caught the moment suspects went into City Motors on Mission Boulevard and stole four cars.
Investigators say the thieves used an ax to break open a lockbox filled with keys, then started driving off with the cars.
Police say one suspect drove a Mercedes wagon, worth more than $100,000 right through the front glass door.
