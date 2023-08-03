Burglars slam car into 7-Eleven store in Oakland, police say

Oakland police responding to a burglary report Thursday morning found a vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven storefront, according to the police department.

At about 3:55 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 23rd Avenue in Oakland on a report of a burglary, police said.

When they arrived, officers found a Hyundai into a 7-Eleven and merchandise scattered outside across the parking lot, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.