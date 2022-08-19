Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands

A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it.

Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard.

It happened on the same day it was set to be unveiled.

“Now we have to rebuild. It took us so long to get here,” said Viviana Montano. “It hit the light pole across the street. One of the cars came straight in here, the other one in reverse hit the side of the wall.”

Oakland police confirmed speed was a factor, but they say they can’t yet confirm if the two drivers were racing.

Pictures show the area where a white BMW SUV slammed into the building, destroying thousands of dollars worth of food, clothing and hygiene supplies set to be given out to over 2,000 families every week.

“This building means family, it means resources, it means fulfilling people's needs as we can. Its happiness, its joyful, its necessities,” said Montano.

She said they are lucky no-one was hurt but is calling on the city to take action and implement new safety measures including concrete barriers to keep the community they are trying to serve safe.

“There are children out here, the community just walks in and are out here trying to get some food and they are not safe,” said Montano. “There have been so many accidents here, we are just trying to prevent any real injury.”