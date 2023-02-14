Castro Valley

Authorities Seek Driver Who ‘Intentionally' Hit 77-Year-Old Woman in Castro Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who "intentionally" struck and injured a 77-year-old woman in a Castro Valley parking lot.

The hit-and-run happened at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on Grove Way, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a mid-2010s Nissan Altima with an unknown license plate number. The sheriff's office said the driver fled westbound on Grove Way toward Redwood Road.

The sheriff's office said the driver may have brushed against the woman with his car, causing her to yell at him. The driver yelled back, turned the car around and struck her, knocking her onto the hood of the car and then the ground.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital to be treated, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch line at 510-667-7721 or its anonymous tip line at 510-667-3622.

This article tagged under:

Castro Valley
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us