Authorities Seek Driver Who ‘Intentionally' Hit 77-Year-Old Woman in Castro Valley

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who "intentionally" struck and injured a 77-year-old woman in a Castro Valley parking lot.

The hit-and-run happened at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on Grove Way, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a mid-2010s Nissan Altima with an unknown license plate number. The sheriff's office said the driver fled westbound on Grove Way toward Redwood Road.

The sheriff's office said the driver may have brushed against the woman with his car, causing her to yell at him. The driver yelled back, turned the car around and struck her, knocking her onto the hood of the car and then the ground.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital to be treated, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch line at 510-667-7721 or its anonymous tip line at 510-667-3622.