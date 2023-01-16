‘I'm Starting All Over Again': Castro Valley Man Loses Everything to New Year's Eve Storm

A Castro Valley man said he lost literally everything to a wall of water on New Year’s Eve.
Don Martin was able to go back to his apartment Monday and understand how much he lost to flood waters weeks ago.
“About 3 feet of water started coming in. I went up and got the cat carrier from the car,” he said.
When he returned to get his cat, it was almost too late.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
“There was about 5 feet of water, I almost couldn’t get back in,” he said. “My roommate barely got out. She got out through a window with her dog. That’s the last time we’ve been in there.”
Martin did not have renters insurance and said he was already having a tough enough time making rent and paying his bills.
“At least $25,000 in baseball cards and hot wheels collection and everything I had,” he said. “Clothes, car keys, my phone, everything! I’m starting all over again.”
For now, Martin said he’ll continue living nearby with friends. He also hopes to get a job soon. One thing he hasn’t lost is hope.
“I got to go on and put this behind me,” he said. “Maybe get something to help me move forward. I can’t just quit.”