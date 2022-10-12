Castro Valley Resident Shot During Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

A homeowner in Castro Valley was shot early Wednesday morning when he confronted four people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was shot twice in the leg, but he is expected to survive.

The suspects fled in a silver four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office.

A patrol unit spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description on Interstate 580 at 150th Avenue heading toward Oakland, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy continued to follow the vehicle onto eastbound Highway 24, where he was joined by the California Highway Patrol. Authorities tried to the stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't pull over, prompting a pursuit to start.

The pursuit came to an end at the Highway 24-Interstate 680 interchange because authorities could not determine which way the driver went.

Authorities later learned of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Buskirk Avenue. Four suspects reportedly ran from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. They had not been found as of 9 a.m.

Authorities took the suspect vehicle and found that the trunk was "filled with cut catalytic converters," the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was towed for evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.