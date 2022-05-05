Caught on Camera: Armed Robbery Outside Oakland Restaurant

The owner of a popular Oakland restaurant said the city needs to do more after one of his children and two other people were robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the parking lot near La Perla Puerto Rican Cuisine and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

The father of the victim said armed men rushed at his son and two other businessmen demanding their jewelry, money and even a gun one of them was carrying.

No one was hurt but all were left traumatized.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s very sad that that happened because we put a lot of hard work, a lot of money to build the restaurant,” said Jose Cheo Ortiez. “We choose to stay in Oakland. We could have chosen other cities we were invited to open this restaurant.”

Oakland police say officers are investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward.