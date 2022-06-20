Caught on Camera: Brazen Robbery in Middle of Southland Mall in Hayward

Hayward police are seeking the public’s help after a brazen robbery was caught on camera.

The incident occurred Saturday morning in the middle of the Southland Mall and has some saying it’s another anti-Asian hate crime.

The video showed the commotion that followed the attack. It reveals the robber ripping jewelry off the motionless victim, then running away.

﻿”Earlier today, cell phone footage surfaced depicting an image and video of a subject who assaulted and forced an adult male to the ground. The suspect, who may have been armed with a knife, then took property from the victim and fled the scene,” said Hayward police in a statement.

Police said the victim gave a statement and is in good condition. They are believed to be Filipinoand some comments on social media are saying it may be an anti-Asian crime.

A picture posted by a group called Asians With Attitudes shows the attacker leaving behind an apparently-unconscious victim with the stolen jewelry in his hands.

Hayward police are not commenting on any possible racial motive at this point in the investigation.

Whatever the motive, shoppers were shaken by the violence in broad daylight at the mall where they shop.

Leslie Munoz interpreted for her father Jorge.

“He does not feel secure. He is scared something like that could happen to him or us or other people,” said Leslie Munoz translating for his father Jorge.

Claudine Cardera Was waiting for her daughter who works at the mall.

“It’s scary because you don’t know where you are safe anymore,” said Claudine Cardera, who was waiting for her daughter who works at the mall. “Things happen everywhere. It’s like, she’s young so I always worry about that. I don’t know, what can you do?”

While police are hoping that mall surveillance cameras provide them with more clues, Hayward police are also asking if anybody was out here about 11 a.m. on Saturday and had their camera rolling, please contact them.