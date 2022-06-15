Caught on Camera: Man Cuts Down Pride Flag Outside Rodeo School District Office

A man in the East Bay was caught on video cutting down a Pride flag outside a school district building.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night outside the John Swett Unified School District office in Rodeo.

The man also cut down the American flag -- an act the district is calling a hate crime.

"Our students made the conscious choice to raise the Pride flag at all of our school sites,” said Superintendent Charles Miller. “They did it with the support of adults and the support of our governing board. This was an attempt to silence that voice. And we're not going to allow that.”

The flags were back up Wednesday, thanks to help from the fire department.

The sheriff's department is working the case trying to identify the man in the video.