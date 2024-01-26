Calls for a cease-fire in Gaza continue outside Oakland courthouse

A large crowd gathered outside a federal courthouse in Oakland Friday as lawyers inside argued that the Biden administration has been aiding in a genocide against Palestinians.

For hours, people stood, rallied and spoke in downtown Oakland. They carried signs denouncing the Israel-Hamas war and demanded a cease-fire as the death toll climbs.

They're hoping a federal judge will sign off on a legal challenge that aims to force the Biden administration to take action that could help end the war.

The case filed against President Joe Biden and two U.S. cabinet officials accuses them of being complicit in a genocide. The plaintiffs are calling for the judge to order the administration to halt all U.S. military support for Israel.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Our ancestral heritage and the story tellers are passing away from this famine, from this genocide," plaintiff Basim ElKarra said. "Every single day we are losing hundreds. This is why we keep fighting. I wish I could say that a heavy weight has been lifted off my shoulders after testifying, but no. We are going to keep fighting and holding this administration accountable."

Members of the crowd had waited hours to show their support.

"They were able to take this case to U.S. district court and have a district court judge here hear this evidence and have the world hear this evidence and let the world know what is going on," attorney Marc Van Der Hout said.

Legal experts say the case is a long shot. The federal government has already filed a motion to have the case dismissed.