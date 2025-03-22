Ceasefire walk held following fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Oakland

A ceasefire walk took place in Oakland on Thursday, calling for an end to gun violence, which followed the death of 15-year-old Derbing Alvarado earlier this week.

Family, friends, and community members all marched in solidarity in East Oakland, holding up a banner to remember the 15-year-old.

Alvarado, a sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle, was walking to soccer practice with a group of four friends when two people approached them. Alvarado ended up being shot four times during an attempted robbery after a gunman demanded his backpack.

"I never imagined it would be him," said Oscar Vega, Alvarado's friend. "He would be the reason you would want to go to class."

On Thursday, Oakland officers arrested a 16-year-old in the homicide that occurred Monday in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue, police said.

The case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office to determine charges, police said.

"I have a son I have children; this is the most difficult thing a DA ever has to do," said Ursula Jones Dickson, Alameda County District Attorney.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell was also at the march, and said that a second suspect is cooperating with police.

"We know the pain that they’re feeling, [the] pain that this family is feeling," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The victim's dad said he hopes justice is served and the suspects responsible for his son's death are held accountable.