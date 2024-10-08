Charges dropped for 2 Alameda officers in Mario Gonzalez's death

Two Alameda police officers no longer face charges in connection with the death of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez after a judge's ruling Monday.

In the ruling, an Alameda County Superior Court judge agreed with a defense motion to drop involuntary manslaughter charges against Alameda police officers James Fisher and Cameron Leahy because it was determined the charges were not properly filed within the three-year statute of limitations.

Charges against Officer Eric McKinley remain in place. McKinley's statute of limitations was extended because he was out of the country during some of that three-year period.

Gonzalez died in April 2021 after the three Alameda officers pinned him to the ground during a scuffle. Gonzalez’s mother Edith Arenales told Telemundo 48 that what happened in court Monday is an injustice and that she will not stop fighting to see those officers punished.

"They played with my feelings, they played with the faith I had," Arenales said. "The decision they made does not seem like they are respecting the lives of human beings."

McKinley, the third officer who still faces charges, is expected back in court Friday.