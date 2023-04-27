Oakland

Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of Mother, Daughter in East Oakland

By Kathleen Kirkwood | Bay City News

Murder charges were filed Wednesday against a 46-year-old man accused of gunning down his girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter last weekend in East Oakland.

Antonio Lamont Powell is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Alameda County Superior Court on two counts of murder and four counts of felony child abuse.

Powell allegedly shot Rebecca Jenkins, 44, and her daughter Desiree about 11:09 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 9500 block of Birch Street, according to police.

Another child who was visiting the home was shot and wounded, and taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Powell, who is on parole for domestic violence, was arrested at the scene.

"This case is a horrific example of gun violence that has no place in our community," said Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price in announcing the charges on Wednesday.

"These murders were extraordinary in their level of violence and prevalence of vulnerable victims and my office is committed to making sure the defendant is held fully accountable," Price said.

Powell is being held at the Alameda County Jail without bail, and 110 years-to-life in prison if convicted of all the charges.

