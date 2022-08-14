2 Children Wounded in Separate Shootings in Oakland

One child is in critical but stable condition and another was wounded in separate shootings in Oakland Friday, police said Sunday.

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of 26th Street.

After officers arrived there, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street.

Police continue to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.