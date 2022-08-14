Oakland

2 Children Wounded in Separate Shootings in Oakland

By Bay City News

OaklandPoliceCar
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One child is in critical but stable condition and another was wounded in separate shootings in Oakland Friday, police said Sunday.

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of 26th Street.

After officers arrived there, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street.

Police continue to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

