CHP Investigating Christmas Day Shooting on Highway 4

The California Highway Patrol on Monday released information about a shooting that occurred on a highway in Concord on Christmas Day.

A man in his 20s from Pittsburg reported the shooting that occurred around 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday as he drove his black Nissan Altima on eastbound state Highway 4 from northbound state Highway 242, according to the CHP.

CHRISTMAS DAY HIGHWAY SHOOTINGOn December 25, 2019 at approximately 7:15 PM, a male in his mid-twenties from... Posted by CHP – Golden Gate Division on Monday, December 30, 2019

The man, the sole occupant in the Nissan, suffered minor injuries to his hand and shoulder, possibly as a result of debris or shrapnel from the gunfire. He reported seeing someone shooting at him from the left rear window of a sedan, but the CHP did not release any other description of the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the CHP's investigative tip line at (707) 917-4491.