Man Fatally Shot, Woman Injured in CHP Officer-Involved Shooting

Oakland police report that California Highway Patrol officers were involved in a shooting Saturday that killed a man and injured a woman in a vehicle in the 9600 block of Cherry Street near 96th Avenue in Oakland.

The 10:46 p.m. shooting happened during a criminal investigation, according to police. The driver of the vehicle, who was killed, has not been identified. The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, is being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital. CHP officers were not injured.

Oakland police, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the CHP are all conducting independent investigations. All calls for more information were referred to Oakland police.