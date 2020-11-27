Christmas Tree Shopping During COVID-19 Pandemic

For many families in the Bay Area, the day after Thanksgiving means it’s time to pick the perfect Christmas tree.

Even though tree farms are outside, staff are still putting in place COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

Dozens of East Bay families burned off their Thanksgiving meal calories Friday by heading over to the Alhambra Christmas Tree Farm in Martinez.

“A Christmas tree was high on the list of fun things we can do safely,” said Kiri Jewell of Berkeley.

Even though there’s plenty of fresh air circulating here, the family-owned tree farm is requiring customers to wear face masks and stay 6 feet apart from others. Another addition to the tree farm – sanitizing stations.

“We have our hand washing table, we wash all of our tools, if someone is going to use the saw, we wash it before we give it to them, and when we get it back,” said Beatrice Schmugler of Alhambra Christmas Tree Farm.

For the first time ever – the farm had to close their gates in the middle of day to limit the crowds.

“There’s been some impatience, it’s a mixed bag, some people are feeling a little frustrated so that makes it harder,” said Schmugler.

No frustration from the Jewell family of four, who waited 15 minutes in their cars before they were allowed in.

“I’d rather wait and have less crowds than come in and have it super packed, I think they’re doing a great job,” said Jewell.

Customers can also order pre-cut trees and have them delivered to their homes.

“Everybody is pretty upbeat. I've been telling everybody ‘let's make it our best Christmas season,’” said Schmugler.

A bright spot during what has been a dark year for many.