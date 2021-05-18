Coast Guard Tows Fire-Damaged Ship to Oakland

The container ship that caught fire last week off the Monterey coast was successfully towed Monday to the Port of Oakland.

The NYK Delphinius was towed by a trio of tugboats under the unified command overseeing the incident, according to a press release issued Monday night by the command, which consists of the U.S. Coast guard, state officials and Witt O'Briens, an oil spill management company.

An engine-room blaze on was reported on board the ship about 5 a.m. Friday when the ship was about 50 miles west of Monterey. All 24 crew members aboard were safe and accounted for after the fire, the Coast Guard said.

A trio of tugboats brought the ship to a location off Point Reyes, where investigators inspected the ship for safety and structural integrity before towing.

The inspection found no signs of pollution, and the press release reported that the cause of the fire is under investigation.